Jim Jones

Jim Jones

Idaho’s law books have become cluttered in recent years with laws that were placed on the books by preening extremists, more for the purpose of gaining votes than addressing real public problems. I like to call them zombie laws because they just languish there on the law books, serving no legitimate purpose. Rather, the laws are designed to intimidate disfavored groups from engaging in lawful activities.

An example of a zombie law is the “No Public Funds for Abortion Act,” which was attacked by the White House on Sept. 27 as “extreme and backwards.” The law prohibits state colleges and public schools from promoting abortions. There was absolutely no evidence that such activity was going on in the state, but that fact was of little concern to the culture war extremists in our Legislature.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.