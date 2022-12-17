POCATELLO — At Idaho State University’s 2022 winter commencement ceremony, President Kevin Satterlee congratulated graduates on taking the next step to a successful future, and urged them to use what they have learned to make a difference.
“When you go out into the community, be the person that our society needs you to be,” he said. “Be the positive change we all need. “
Saturday’s commencement ceremonies included an address and conferring of degrees by Satterlee and remarks by Student Speaker Jess Chalette and State Board of Education member Cally Roach. The institutional reader was Barbara Wood Roberts. The “The Star Spangled Banner” was performed by Crystal Lovato. The “Alma Mater Hymn” was performed by Emma Dombroski, Crystal Lovato and Nick Perondi.
Chalette congratulated the graduates for persevering in the face of adversity.
“Bengals, you and I can do anything. We can change the world,” Chalette said. “Look at yourselves. By completing your education, you have changed your world. I guarantee you have changed someone else’s world by being here too.”
Roach encouraged the graduates to become ambassadors for higher education, helping to change lives in the way their lives have been changed.
“When you enrolled at ISU, you invested in yourself, and you set the stage for professional success, long-term happiness and fulfillment. In short, you invested in yourself and it will pay off, not only for you, but for your families,” she said.
More than 700 degrees and certificates were awarded at the commencement ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.