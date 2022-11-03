I am one of many long-time Republicans that supports Tom Arkoosh to be Idaho’s next Attorney General. For good reasons, more than 50 well-known long time Republics from across the state have gone on record supporting Arkoosh.

I know Tom Arkoosh well having practiced law with and against him many times for more than 40 years. You can trust him. He will follow the rule of law. He is the most qualified and experienced attorney to best to represent the people of the State of Idaho. He will provide sound, unbiased and well-reasoned legal advice to our Governor, Legislature and State agencies, free from political influence. Tom has not been a politician and has spent his entire career practicing law, managing other attorneys, and litigating a broad range of legal issues. He has unique experience and expertise in essential water law matters, the life blood of our agricultural economy.

