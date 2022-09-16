Fort Hall Replica

The Fort Hall Replica in Pocatello will play host to the fourth biennial Idaho’s Heritage Conference in September.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — Three history events — Idaho’s Heritage Conference, the Lasting Legacy Festival and the Historic Home Tour — are coming to the Gate City over the next few weeks.

The first, Idaho’s Heritage Conference, is hosted by the Idaho State Historical Society and the Idaho Heritage Partners and will be held Monday through Thursday.