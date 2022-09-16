POCATELLO — Three history events — Idaho’s Heritage Conference, the Lasting Legacy Festival and the Historic Home Tour — are coming to the Gate City over the next few weeks.
The first, Idaho’s Heritage Conference, is hosted by the Idaho State Historical Society and the Idaho Heritage Partners and will be held Monday through Thursday.
The event will kick off with a free Pioneer Festival at the Ross Park Historical Complex from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday.
According to a press release from the city of Pocatello, “The event will offer a taste of Pocatello’s history, including food vendors, informational and craft booths, and music and dance reminiscent of a bygone era. The event will provide the opportunity to meet prominent authors of the histories of Pocatello and Southeast Idaho and to purchase signed copies of their books. The community is invited to enjoy all the venues in the historical complex, including the Fort Hall replica, Pocatello Junction, the Bannock County Historical Museum and Zoo Idaho.”
There will be a keynote address by Ruth J. Abrams titled "Finding Ourselves in History" from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21 in the Bistline Theater at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. The conference will end with a plenary at the Bengal Theater showing history on the Spanish flu, public health and research methodologies.
The next history event will be the Lasting Legacy Festival held on Sept. 24. It will celebrate the Historic Triangle Neighborhood in Pocatello at North Third Avenue and East Lander Street.
The festival will feature vendors, live music and family activities. Food will be provided by the Pocatello Police Department. The festival will go from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The first 100 visitors will receive a T-shirt.
Lastly, the Historic Home Tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8. The tour will feature seven historic homes and three historic churches.
Tickets will cost $20 per person and can be purchased at the NeighborWorks Pocatello Office, Ameritile and Cottonwood Junction. Tickets can also be purchased online at pocatello.org/historic-home-tour. All proceeds will go to one of NeighborWorks Pocatello's neighborhood associations.