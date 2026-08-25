Idaho State University soccer plays this Thursday at 7 p.m. against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas at Davis Field. After a weekend win over Cal State Bakersfield, the Bengals are ready to take their home field by storm. Tickets run $10 for adults and $7 for children under 18 and senior citizens, while ISU students get in free with a valid Bengal ID. The Davis Field ticket office opens one hour before the match and tickets are only sold at the games.
“The Drama” is the weekend feature at ISU’s Bengal Theater in the Pond Student Union, playing Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., with Saturday shows at 4 and 7 p.m. Starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, this romantic comedy follows an engaged couple whose relationship unravels during their wedding week after a shocking secret is revealed. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff/faculty and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID. For more information, go to isu.edu/bengaltheater.
ISU’s first Season of Note for the 2026 school year presents comedian Steve Soelberg this Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Selected to perform at the prestigious Oddball Comedy Festival, Dry Bard Comedy Tour, USO and more, Soelberg has happily performed all around the world with his story-based observational style, making audiences feel like they are laughing with their best friend. Tickets run $35 to $40 and can be purchased at idahostatetickets.com.
Livin’ La Vida Yoga is on ISU’s Cadet Field this Saturday at 8 a.m. for a free yoga class with Studio B Fitness. All ages and abilities are welcome to attend. Bring your own yoga mat and water bottle and be on time. Yoga will be from 8 to 9 a.m. followed by Health Row at 9 a.m., featuring local health-related vendors along with some freebies. The first 100 people to arrive at yoga will receive a free yoga mat.
ISU football has its home opener against the Virginia Military Institute this Saturday at 4 p.m. at the ICCU Dome, with a 1 p.m. tailgate in the parking lot. Tickets for the game run $15 to $27 and can be purchased at idahostatetickets.com. ISU students can reserve their tickets in advance through the portal link while supplies last
“The Sheep Detectives” plays this Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Bengal Theater. A shepherd (Hugh Jackman) reads mystery novels to his flock every night. When he is found dead, the talking sheep use the detective rules they learned from his stories to help a clumsy local officer solve the murder. The New York Times writes, “Not only is ‘The Sheep Detectives’ delightful, but it’s funny and emotionally complex.” Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff/faculty and children under 12, and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com/sheep.
Looking ahead to next week, it’s a $1 admission day, with “The Count of Monte Cristo” on Sunday, Sept. 6, at 3:30 and 7 p.m. at the Bengal Theater. Based on the classic tale by Alexandre Dumas, a young sailor is falsely accused of treason and imprisoned on the island of Château d’If, where he befriends a fellow prisoner who reveals the location of a hidden treasure. Upon escaping, he adopts the identity of the wealthy Count of Monte Cristo and meticulously plans his revenge against those who betrayed him, using his newfound wealth and knowledge to manipulate and expose their darkest secrets. Variety magazine calls it “a stunning, emotionally satisfying adventure tale, built on rock-solid source material.” The movie was nominated for 14 César awards, the French Academy’s equivalent of the Oscar, including best picture, director, actor and supporting actress. Admission is $1 or free for ISU students. This film continues the Pocatello Film Society’s “20 Favorite Films Over the Last 20 Years” series. For trailer and more information, go to isucinema.com/count.
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