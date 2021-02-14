UPDATE
Bingham County sheriff's deputies apprehended fugitive Richard “Rocky” Iverson, 43, of Blackfoot, around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, authorities said.
Iverson was arrested without incident at a home near Moreland, a small town northwest of Blackfoot, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office said.
Authorities said Iverson will be transported by deputies to Bingham County Jail in Blackfoot, where he'll be held pending the adjudication of his case.
ORIGINAL STORY
POCATELLO — Police are conducting one of the most intense manhunts in Pocatello's history after a Saturday night shootout behind City Hall involving U.S. Marshals that left one suspect dead and an extremely dangerous armed fugitive still on the loose.
Authorities have confirmed that one of the two suspects involved in the shootout with U.S. Marshals died at the scene after being shot by one of the Marshals. The name of the adult male suspect who died has not yet been released. No U.S. Marshals were wounded during the shootout, authorities said.
The other suspect involved in the shooting is Richard “Rocky” Iverson, an armed and extremely dangerous fugitive who the U.S. Marshals were attempting to capture on Saturday night. Iverson, 43, of Blackfoot, remains on the loose and Pocatello police have issued a citywide warning to the public to be on the lookout for him.
Police said that under no circumstances should anyone approach Iverson. If you spot him call 911 immediately because he's armed and extremely dangerous, police said.
Saturday night's shooting began when U.S. Marshals spotted a pickup truck occupied by Iverson and the other suspect in Pocatello. When the Marshals attempted to pull the vehicle over a high-speed chase ensued. The pursuit ended around 10:10 p.m. with the pickup truck crashing into the fence of the Pocatello Police Department's parking lot behind City Hall at East Sublette Street and North Sixth Avenue.
Iverson fled the scene of the crash on foot while the other suspect opened fire on the U.S. Marshals, police said. A U.S. Marshal returned fire and fatally shot the suspect, the U.S. Marshals Service said. Further details on the shooting haven't yet been released but the Bannock County Sheriff's Office has been called in to investigate the incident to make sure that the U.S. Marshals acted appropriately.
It's believed that Iverson was not injured in the pickup truck crash, nor was he wounded by any of Saturday night's gunfire, police said.
Prior to Saturday night's shooting, the U.S. Marshals Service was conducting an intense manhunt for Iverson after an arrest warrant had been issued accusing him of five counts of lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16.
Dozens of Pocatello police officers and multiple ambulances responded to the scene of Saturday night's shooting immediately following the incident.
Police temporarily closed off all of the streets in the area of City Hall as they searched for Iverson.
U.S. Marshals attempting to arrest Iverson on the lewd conduct charges had asked the public on Friday night to keep on the lookout for him after he had recently been seen in Pocatello and Blackfoot.
Iverson’s described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds with balding brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his neck, arms and hands.
Authorities haven’t yet released additional details on the allegations against Iverson that led to the lewd conduct charges against him.
His previous criminal history includes drug, aggravated assault and eluding convictions.
Police said Iverson has threatened to commit suicide by cop and other violent acts so it's imperative that he be taken into custody as soon as possible.