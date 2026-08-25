The D.L. Evans Bank Scholarship Program awards a total of $32,000 to graduating high school seniors in its service areas each year. Sixteen $2,000 scholarships have been awarded for the students to use at any accredited college, university or trade school located in the United States. D.L. Evans Bank believes in supporting its innovators, leaders and dedicated workforces of tomorrow, recognizing that students working towards a goal need support.
The winners of the D.L. Evans Bank Scholarships are:
— Carson Klingler of Kimberly, Idaho, who will be attending Brigham Young University-Idaho.
— Paisley Prow of Bruneau, Idaho, who will be attending Boise State University.
— Megan Wingrove of Meridian, Idaho, who will be attending University of Alaska Fairbanks.
— Cylie Fagan of Mountain Home, Idaho, who will be attending Ohio State University.
— Isaac Higgins of Rexburg, Idaho, who will be attending Brigham Young University-Idaho.
— Shaylee Taylor of American Falls, Idaho, who will be attending Brigham Young University-Idaho.
— Sky Emrie Wescott of Rigby, Idaho, who will be attending Brigham Young University-Idaho.
— Heidi Lynn McMillan of Boise, Idaho, who will be attending Oregon State University.
— Madilyn Janicek of Weiser, Idaho, who will be attending Eastern Oregon University.
— Claire Matthews of Weiser, Idaho, who will be attending George Fox University.
— Aubrey Westling of Filer, Idaho, who will be attending Grand Canyon University.
— Caroline Powell of Twin Falls, Idaho, who will be attending Brigham Young University.
— Mallory Joy Barckholtz of Buhl, Idaho, who will be attending University of Idaho.
— Elias DeVries of Midvale, Idaho, who will be attending Treasure Valley Community College.
— Mateo de la Torre of Hailey, Idaho, who will be attending University of San Diego.
— Bailee Webster of St. Anthony, Idaho, who will be attending College of Southern Idaho.
Additionally, D.L. Evans Bank has awarded a $2,000 scholarship to two eligible graduating high school seniors who have a parent, sibling or grandparent who is employed at D.L. Evans Bank. The winners of these scholarships are:
— Kolbie Shurtz of Burley, Idaho, who will be attending Idaho State University.
— Aspyn York of Kimberly, Idaho, who will be attending College of Southern Idaho.
The D.L. Evans Foundation Scholarship Program awards $1,100 to three recipients to use at any accredited college, university or trade school located in the United States. D.L. Evans Foundation is pleased to show support by offering scholarships to the graduating high school seniors of Idaho and Northern Utah so that they may become the next generation of community leaders in their chosen industry.
The winners of the D.L. Evans Foundation scholarships are:
— Hao Chung of Boise, Idaho, who will be attending University of Idaho.
— Pamela Cardona of Burley, Idaho, who will be attending Idaho State University.
— Sutton Fitch of Fruitland, Idaho, who will be attending Treasure Valley Community College.
Congratulations to all recipients. D.L. Evans Bank wishes them the best of luck in their future endeavors.
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