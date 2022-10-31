The upcoming election installs a new Assessor for Bannock County. I have never met either candidate, but have extensively studied property tax rates on various parcels. November 8th, the voters elect their 5th Assessor in 13 years. Each made various promises to improve service. We tried 2 realtors, a career assessor employee and an appraiser, 2 Dems, 2 Reps, none received a second term. The latest career bureaucrat won the Rep primary by 2 votes. All promise greater efficiency, professionalism and fairness in the office. In my opinion none have addressed EQUITY. Let me be more specific. I own 5.2 acres of seriously sloped hillside. My 2021 taxes were $60/acre. Other parcels adjoining paid 74, 76 and 82 cents per acre. Other relatively flat parcels paid 74 cents to $10 per acre. A five acre parcel next to the county planning offices paid 82 cents per acre. A different mindset should take over the Assessors office. Someone dedicated to public service and fairness, not another person who needs a job. We have too many of those in Bannock County.....

DEMAND EQUITY.

