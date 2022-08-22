The local man killed in a Monday morning one-vehicle crash east of American Falls has been identified.
Kirk L. Dahlke, 78, of American Falls, died at the scene of the 10:19 a.m. crash on Interstate 86 eastbound, authorities said.
The Power County Coroner's Office described Dahlke as a "longtime teacher, coach, driver's ed instructor, youth mentor and friend."
Randy Jensen, the superintendent of the American Falls School District, said Dahlke was a longtime wrestling and football coach in American Falls. Dahlke also taught math at the American Falls High School and taught driver's education as part of the district program, Jensen said.
"I coached with Kirk for years," Jensen said. "He was a great friend, person and mentor to a lot of kids and adults, too, over here. I have heard from a great number of his former students and players and they plan to attend his funeral.
Jensen said Dahlke was well known for delivering these classic one-liner zingers, which many of his students would still remember today.
Matt Schvaneveldt, a former teacher and wrestling coach at the American Falls middle school, first met Dahlke at age 6 when he first started wrestling. He would later become a student of Dahlke’s and had him as a wrestling coach at American Falls high school. Schvaneveldt said Dahlke recruited him to help coach middle school when he was attending college.
"He had such a huge influence and impact on my life and I'm sure thousands of others," Schvaneveldt said. "I remember he used to call the girls sweet pea and push his glasses up his nose during driver's ed. He also would tell the boys that if they got a little reckless behind the wheel that they'd see the back side of his hairy hand."
A 77-year-old woman from American Falls who was a passenger in the 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Dahlke was seriously injured in the crash when the SUV left the right shoulder of the freeway's eastbound lanes and overturned, Idaho State Police said.
The woman was airlifted via emergency helicopter from the scene to a local hospital for treatment, authorities said. Her name and an update on her condition have not been released.
Both Dahlke and his female passenger were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, authorities said.
The accident completely shut down Interstate 86 eastbound for about 3 1/2 hours, state police said.
Authorities said there was a second crash on the freeway near the scene of the initial wreck that caused further traffic delays. State police have not yet provided further information on the second wreck.
The accident that claimed Dahlke's life remains under investigation by state police.
