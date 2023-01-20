POCATELLO — The goal of the Zonta International’s Young Women in Public Affairs Program is to encourage more young women to participate in public affairs by recognizing a commitment to the volunteer sector, evidence of volunteer leadership achievements and a dedication to the advancement of the status of women.

Zonta Club of Pocatello provides a $500 award to the YWPA winner. The Pocatello winner then goes on to compete with other Zonta District 8 winners for an additional $1,500. If she is the winner for District 8, she competes at the Zonta International level for another $4,000 award.

