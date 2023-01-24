Paige Weber

Paige Weber is teaching a watercolor class at the Pocatello Art Center on Feb. 11.

 Image courtesy of Paige Weber

POCATELLO — Award-winning local artist, Paige Weber, is teaching a one-day watercolor workshop for beginners and beyond at the Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main St. on Feb. 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The workshop costs $25 for PAC members and $30 for non-members.

Weber will teach a food-themed watercolor class for beginners and intermediate learners. The class will focus on observational skills, color mixing, and using light and shadow. Students will craft two paintings during the workshop and will be provided with a one-hour lunch break.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.