Idaho State University's $1 summer movies at the Bengal Theater continue Wednesday as Nicolas Cage stars in "Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" at 5 and 7:30 p.m. at the Pond Student Union. In this acclaimed comedy, actor Nic Cage accepts a million-dollar offer to attend a wealthy fan's birthday party. Things take a wildly unexpected turn when a CIA operative recruits Cage for an unusual mission. Taking on the role of a lifetime, he soon finds himself channeling his most iconic and beloved characters to save himself and his loved ones. For more information and trailer, go to www.isucinema.com/unbearable.
The Aaron Ball Band is the featured act Thursday at ISU's Concert on the Quad at 6 p.m. Ball's unique style of Idaho country rock has been called Rocky Mountain country music, the product of life in the shadows of the jagged Rocky Mountains. Full of passion, personal reflection and storytelling, combined with engaging live shows that have gained credibility with audiences around the world, Aaron Ball is worth listening to. All are welcome to attend.
The annual ISU football alumni team golf tournament is Saturday at the Highland Golf Course, 201 Von Elm Lane in Pocatello. The F.A.T. golf tournament reunites former Bengal athletes, alumni and friends to help ISU football. Tournament proceeds go toward the Football Endowment Scholarship Fund and the ISU Football Summer School Fund. For more information and to register for the golf tournament, go to www.isufat.com.
Looking ahead to next week, the Independent Spirit Award-winning movie "7 Days" will be featured on June 29 at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Set up on a prearranged date by their old-fashioned Indian parents, Ravi and Rita seemingly have nothing in common. Then the unthinkable happens, and the two of them are forced to shelter in place during the COVID-19 lockdown which affords them the opportunity to look deeper than their initial comfort zones allow. Admission is $1. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/7days.
Tom Catmull and the Last Resort return to ISU on June 30 for the Concert on the Quad at 6 p.m. Catmull is a songwriter originally from Gulf Coast, Texas, who transplanted to western Montana in 1994. Catmull plays a blend of country, folk, pop, shuffles, waltzes, rock and more. According to press releases, Catmull and The Last Resort "make a beautiful noise and make small sounds and stories much larger and glorious. ... Sit back and enjoy the music."
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related information posted in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.