The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted economies, businesses, schools, health care services and the lives of Idahoans throughout the state. The Division of Behavioral Health in the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is conducting an anonymous statewide survey to better understand how attitudes, needs and behaviors of Idahoans have continued to evolve in relation to the pandemic.
“The pandemic has shifted many aspects of our lives over the past year and a half,” said Danielle Pere, bureau chief in the Division of Behavioral Health. “We want to know more about how it has affected Idahoans so we can help fill gaps and respond more effectively as the pandemic continues.”
The survey results will offer state government and the public relevant and timely insights about the health and social impacts associated with the pandemic. Having a greater understanding of the impacts COVID-19 has had on Idahoans will help inform policy decisions, resource deployment, and program and product development and dissemination. Once results are compiled, they will be posted to the Division of Behavioral Health webpage, coronavirus.idaho.gov and ioem.idaho.gov/covidhelpnow.
The DBH COVID-19 website provides substantial resources, information and real-time updates, including information on our statewide COVID Help Now Hotline and our COVID Counseling Assistance for Frontline Workers.
