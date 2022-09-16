POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello and the Idaho Heritage Partners invites the community to celebrate Pocatello’s heritage at Idaho’s Heritage Conference kickoff celebration Monday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Historical Complex, 3000 Ave. of the Chiefs in Pocatello. This event is free and open to the public.

The event will offer a taste of Pocatello’s history, including food vendors, informational and craft booths, and music and dance reminiscent of a bygone era. The event will provide the opportunity to meet prominent authors of the histories of Pocatello and Southeast Idaho and to purchase signed copies of their books. The community is invited to enjoy all the venues in the historical complex, including the Fort Hall replica, Pocatello Junction, the Bannock County Historical Museum and Zoo Idaho, all of which will be free to event attendees.