Today
• The Animal Shelter Advisory Board will meet at noon today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a clarification meeting at 6 p.m. today, followed by the regular commission meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
• Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish star in “Here Today” showing at 7 p.m. today in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public. For more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com.
• Jarid Greene will perform live starting at 8:30 p.m. today at First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Thursday
• The Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts live music every Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Gold's Gym, 1800 Flandro Drive in Pocatello.
• There will be a Hearing Examiner meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring The Dewdroppers from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
• A free lecture series will take place Thursdays in September from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. at the Edson Fichter Nature Area amphitheater in Pocatello. This week’s topic is “Birds in the Portneuf Area.” Audience members are welcome to bring chairs or blankets for sitting in and around the outdoor amphitheater. Seating is limited, so come early to get a good spot.
• The Bannock County Republican Party will host a debate with the candidates for Pocatello mayor and for City Council Seat 6 at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Veterans Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday
• "Snake Eyes" is the weekend film feature at the ISU Bengal Theater, with shows at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday. An ancient Japanese clan welcomes a loner called Snake Eyes after he saves the life of their heir apparent. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.