Drawing Photo

The Pocatello Art Center will offer a beginning drawing class starting on Jan. 24.

 Image courtesy of Pocatello Art Center

POCATELLO — Basic drawing with American Falls High School art teacher, Terry Stilwell, is being offered for adults and high school students at the Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main in Downtown Pocatello.

Have you always wanted to learn to draw? Do you know a little, but would like to learn more techniques and tricks? Join Terry Stilwell for a six-week beginning drawing class each Tuesday night from 6 to 9 p.m. beginning Jan. 24, with the last class on Feb. 28.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.