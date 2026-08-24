The 7th Judicial District Magistrates Commission will meet in Bingham County on Oct. 15 to select a magistrate judge to replace the Hon. Scott H. Hansen, who will be retiring effective Jan. 10. Eight qualified applications were received for the position, according to Alayne Bean, 7th Judicial District Trial Court administrator. The qualified applicants are:
– Jason Chandler — Deputy attorney general, Office of the Idaho Attorney General, Blackfoot.
– W. Forrest Fischer — Attorney, Moulton Law Office, Idaho Falls.
– Lee J. Fisher — Chief deputy prosecutor, Elmore County Prosecutor’s Office, Glenns Ferry.
– Lou G. Harris — Chief deputy prosecutor, Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office, Rigby.
– Jessalyn R. Hopkin — Trial attorney III, Idaho State Public Defender’s Office, Chubbuck.
– Desiree Martin — Staff attorney, 7th Judicial District Court, Rexburg.
– N. Paul Rogers — Prosecutor and private practice attorney — Custer County Prosecutor’s Office, Bingham County. Prosecutor’s Office (civil) and Rogers Law, PLLC, Blackfoot.
– Garrett H. Sandow — Attorney, Law Office of Garrett Sandow, Blackfoot.
Evaluation questionnaires on the applicants will be sent to attorneys statewide.
Questionnaires for public comment may be obtained from the County Clerk’s Office of any District Court in the 7th Judicial District, the 7th Judicial District Trial Court Administrator’s office — see District Office contact information above, or at the 7th Judicial District website Judicial Vacancies page at https://isc.idaho.gov/district-7/about/vacancies.
Public comment evaluation questionnaires should be returned to the Trial Court Administrator’s office at the address above no later than Sept. 4 at 5 p.m.
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