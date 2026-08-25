Debbie Critchfield (copy)

Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield pictured in Pocatello in this March 2026 photo.

BLACKFOOT — Debbie Critchfield, Idaho superintendent of public education, is inviting the community to a free screening of “Young Washington” this weekend to promote civic education during her reelection campaign.

The screening will be held Saturday at the Blackfoot Movie Mill at 369 W. Bridge St. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., and the movie will show in three theaters.

“We’re calling it Popcorn and Patriots,” Critchfield said. “It’s just an opportunity to have people come out on a Saturday.”

Critchfield said anyone is welcome to come even if they don’t live in Blackfoot. There will be free popcorn, and she will be there in case anyone is interested in having a conversation about education.

“My focus is on kids, family and community,” Critchfield said. “This seemed like the right fit for the feel and vibe of the campaign.”

Critchfield said this event seemed like a good way to promote civic education for students. She has spoken with a lot of young students who have an interest in history and patriotism.

“We want our students to understand their government as we find those essential standards around civic participation and the responsibilities of the citizen,” Critchfield said. “(This movie) shows the interest and commitment that local community leaders and members have around civic instruction.”

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