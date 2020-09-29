LOCAL CALENDAR

BOYS SOCCER

Bonneville at Blackfoot, 4 p.m.

Marsh Valley at Snake River, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Marsh Valley at Snake River, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Snake River at Teton, 4:30 p.m.

Soda Springs at Bear Lake, 5 p.m.

Valley at Grace, 5 p.m.

Richfield at Rockland, 6 p.m.

TV CALENDAR

BOWLING

FS1 — PBA: Finals, Centreville, Va., 5 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

ESPN — National League Wild Card Series: Cincinnati at Atlanta, Game 1, 10 a.m.

ESPN2 — American League Wild Card Series: Houston at Minnesota, Game 2, 11 a.m.

ABC — National League Wild Card Series: Miami at Chicago Cubs, Game 1, noon

ESPN — American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, Game 2, 1 p.m.

TBS — American League Wild Card Series: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 1, 2 p.m.

ESPN2 — National League Wild Card Series: St. Louis at San Diego, Game 1, 3 p.m.

ESPN — American League Wild Card Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 2, 5 p.m.

ESPN — National League Wild Card Series: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, Game 1, 8 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ABC — NBA Finals: Miami vs. LA Lakers, Game 1, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 7 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

FS2 — Liga MX: Juárez at Tijuana, 6 p.m.