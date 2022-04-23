FD6A1211.jpg

Highland catcher Jenna Kearns makes contact with a pitch during a game against Thunder Ridge earlier this season.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

BASEBALL

SHELLEY 7, CENTURY 0

Gavin Flynn and Kai Vialpando recorded hits for the Diamondbacks in their 17th loss of the season.

Next up for Century: A road doubleheader against Madison on Friday.

TWIN FALLS 13, HIGHLAND 3

Five Rams recorded one-hit outings in Highland’s loss to Twin Falls.

Next up for the Rams: a road game at Idaho Falls on Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

HIGHLAND 19, CANYON RIDGE 10

Jenna Kearns went 4-for-6 with five RBI for Highland.

HIGHLAND 22, CANYON RIDGE 1

The Rams racked up 16 hits in a Game 2 win. Next up for Highland: Home against Pocatello on Tuesday.

BEAR LAKE 30, RIRIE 7

NORTH FREMONT 13, BEAR LAKE 8