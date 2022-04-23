Highland catcher Jenna Kearns makes contact with a pitch during a game against Thunder Ridge earlier this season.
BASEBALL
SHELLEY 7, CENTURY 0
Gavin Flynn and Kai Vialpando recorded hits for the Diamondbacks in their 17th loss of the season.
Next up for Century: A road doubleheader against Madison on Friday.
TWIN FALLS 13, HIGHLAND 3
Five Rams recorded one-hit outings in Highland’s loss to Twin Falls.
Next up for the Rams: a road game at Idaho Falls on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
HIGHLAND 19, CANYON RIDGE 10
Jenna Kearns went 4-for-6 with five RBI for Highland.
HIGHLAND 22, CANYON RIDGE 1
The Rams racked up 16 hits in a Game 2 win. Next up for Highland: Home against Pocatello on Tuesday.
BEAR LAKE 30, RIRIE 7
NORTH FREMONT 13, BEAR LAKE 8
