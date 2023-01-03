POCATELLO — Hospitals throughout East Idaho have welcomed their first babies born in 2023.
The first baby born in Portneuf Medical Center is Atreyu James Patrick French, son of Chelsea and Thadeous French of Chubbuck. Atreyu was born at 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 2. He weighed 6 pounds and 1 ounce.
"His due date was originally Jan. 16," Thadeous said. "It's going to be an adventure as it has been a while since we've had a little one."
Portneuf Medical Center traditionally recognizes its first baby of the New Year. Atreyu was gifted with a red wagon full of diapers, baby clothing, wipes, a baby monitor and toys that were donated by the Portneuf Medical Center Auxiliary.
The first baby born at Mountain View Hospital in Idaho Falls was a girl named Isabella Rain Torres. She was born at 9:16 a.m. to Michelle Wellons and Ed Torres and weighed 6 pounds and 4 ounces.
Isabella was also gifted with several baby necessities by the team at Mountain View. Many were eager to participate in taking care of the baby and her family.
"It was a pleasure to take care of Michelle and her family," said Nicki Maggart, an RN and labor nurse at the hospital. "She was a wonderful patient, and we couldn't be happier to help welcome a new member into their family."
The first baby born at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls was a little boy named Joseph Orton. He was born on Jan. 1 at 1:39 a.m. to parents Gary and Melinda Orton.
EIRMC Volunteer Auxiliary donated a basket full of baby necessities to the new family.
Blackfoot's first baby was born on Jan. 2 at Grove Creek Medical Center. This baby was also a girl. She was born to Melissa and Tim Arrington on Jan. 2 and weighed 6 pounds and 8 ounces.
The team at Grove Creek gave the family a $200 gift card to Target and a Doona car seat and stroller. They were also given diapers, wipes and baby necessities.
