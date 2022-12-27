classes jpg

Margo Clayson has taught over 2,500 people how to grow microgreens in the last two years.

 Photo by Autumn Payne

Margo Clayson decided to create her business, The Mighty Microgreen, for an entrepreneurship class project on a whim by a suggestion from her son, and over the course of nearly five years, it has become mighty successful.

She began by selling microgreens at the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market in Pocatello while educating the public about the health benefits of including microgreens in their diets. The concept quickly grew popular, and she began offering classes to the public on a mission to help families, especially children, incorporate more nutrients into their diets.

Margo jpg

Margo Clayson, founder of the Mighty Microgreen

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.