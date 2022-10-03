REXBURG — Darrell Harris makes and sells high-end lightsabers inspired by the “Star Wars” movies.
Harris, who is originally from Blackfoot and currently lives in Rexburg, is a finance student at Brigham Young University-Idaho. He first got involved in lightsaber making when a company that made lightsaber handles visited his school.
"I was curious," he said. "I was talking to the owner, and he said they made 1,200 handles in two weeks."
Harris said he was fascinated that there was a serious market for the lightsabers as he isn't a fan of “Star Wars.” He decided he wanted to go into business himself and launched Spectrum Sabers.
"I thought I would do this on the side," he said.
Harris said that his lightsabers are some of the most realistic lightsabers there are. The handles are made of metal, and the blades are made of bulletproof glass with lights inside. Harris said they are made for dueling.
"It took me a while to get this rolling because I had to do a bunch of research," he said.
Graduate students from BYU helped Harris with the design. Once the first lightsabers were complete, he sent four to influencers. Out of the 100 lightsabers he made, he sold 86.
"I was blown away by the demand," he said. "I had to close the doors because I had too much demand."
Harris hired some friends to help with his business after that. They have been making lightsabers for almost a year and now have a version two.
"I'm happy to be doing this," he said.
Harris said his favorite part about making lightsabers is seeing the excitement people have when they see them.
"I've been able to meet some people who bought my lightsabers and they're fanatic about it," he said.
Harris also enjoys when customers notice iterations and changes made to the version two lightsabers.
