IDAHO FALLS — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries Sunday in a crash that shut down an Idaho Falls street for over two hours.
The accident was reported around 5:30 p.m. on First Street in front of the Bowl-Ero bowling alley.
The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the accident, police said.
The adult male motorcyclist was rushed via ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said. His name has not been released.
First Street was shut down until 8 p.m. Sunday because of the crash, police said.
The crash remains under investigation by Idaho Falls police.
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