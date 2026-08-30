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IDAHO FALLS — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries Sunday in a crash that shut down an Idaho Falls street for over two hours.

The accident was reported around 5:30 p.m. on First Street in front of the Bowl-Ero bowling alley.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the accident, police said.

The adult male motorcyclist was rushed via ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said. His name has not been released.

First Street was shut down until 8 p.m. Sunday because of the crash, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho Falls police.

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