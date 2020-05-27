Five Big Sky Conference football teams made HERO Sports' preseason FCS top 25 poll, announced Wednesday.
The poll was voted on by HERO Sports football writers Brian McLaughlin and Sam Herder.
Sacramento State was the top-ranked Big Sky team at No. 4, behind North Dakota State, South Dakota State and Northern Iowa. The Hornets return All-American quarterback Kevin Thomson and All-American all-purpose player Elijah Dotson to an offense that averaged over 460 yards and 35 points per game in 2019, when Sac State shared the conference championship with Weber State.
The Wildcats were the next Big Sky team on the list at No. 6. Montana (7), Montana State (9) and Eastern Washington (18) rounded out the Big Sky's representation. Portland State received votes, but was not ranked.
Idaho State is scheduled to play four teams that are ranked in the preseason top 25: Northern Iowa, Sac State, Montana State and Weber State.
HERO SPORTS PRESEASON FCS TOP 25
1. North Dakota State, 2. South Dakota State, 3. Northern Iowa, 4. Sacramento State, 5. James Madison, 6. Weber State, 7. Montana, 8. Villanova, 9. Montana State, 10. Central Arkansas, 11. Kennesaw State, 12. Illinois State. 13. Austin Peay, 14. Furman, 15. Delaware, 16. Princeton, 17. New Hampshire, 18. Eastern Washington, 19. North Carolina A&T, 20. Florida A&M, 21. The Citadel, 22. Southern Illinois, 23. Sam Houston State, 24. Albany, 25. Yale. Receiving votes: Alcorn State, Chattanooga, Dartmouth, Elon, Nicholls, Portland State, Southeast Missouri State, UT Martin, Wofford.