Former Idaho State defensive end Jared Allen was named one of 25 semifinalists for induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the organization announced Tuesday.
Allen is one of 14 players making his first appearance on this year's ballot. There were 130 players on the original ballot.
The semifinalists will now be cut down further to 15 finalists in January, and any inductees will be announced the night before the Super Bowl in February.
Allen was a three-time first-team all-Big Sky selection at Idaho State, winning the Buck Buchanan Award as a senior and finishing his ISU career with 73 tackles for loss and 38 1/2 sacks.
He played 12 years in the NFL for the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers, making the Pro Bowl five times and being named an All-Pro four times.
Allen led the NFL in sacks twice and finished his career with 136 sacks.