With one day remaining in the Big Sky Conference track & field outdoor championships, the Idaho State women are right in the thick of a crowded team leaderboard.
After Friday's results, the Bengals sit third with 40 points — seven points behind Northern Arizona, six behind Weber State and tied with Montana.
Ashley VanVleet-Sturgis, fresh off winning the heptathlon on Thursday, put up six more points for the Bengals with a third-place finish in the long jump. VanVleet-Strugis' mark of 19 feet, 1.25 inches was just two-and-a-quarter inches off the winner, Elizabeth White of Southern Utah.
Kapri Orton finished fourth in the high jump, with Brianna VanVleet, Ashley's sister and the third-place finisher in the heptathlon, tying for seventh.
Madison Kenyon was sixth in the 3000 steeplechase.
ISU's throwers picked up points as well, with Madison Cicierski fourth in the discus and Sarah Wilensky fifth in the hammer throw.
In women's prelims, Elizabeth Butler ran the fastest time in the 400 to qualify first to the finals. Butler's time of 54.77 seconds was nearly a half-second ahead of the closest competitor.
Kyndal Martin qualified sixth to the finals in the 400 hurdles.
On the men's side, ISU's only points came in the pole vault, where Josh Anderson finished fifth and Cade Ricks sixth. As a team, ISU sits eighth after seven events.
Bengals star Treyshon Malone didn't participate in the long jump, his signature event, as he nurses an injury. Malone, who came into the meet with by far the best mark in the conference at 7.90 meters, is likely already qualified for NCAA regionals, which start May 26.
ISU's Tanner Conner, who was named first-team all-Big Sky in football after leading the Bengals in receiving yards in the spring season, qualified for the finals with a time of 14.35 seconds in the 110 hurdles. Conner, who's competing in just his second meet of the season, has the fourth-fastest time heading into Saturday's finals.
Conner also qualified for the finals in the 100, running 10.69 to take the last of eight qualifying spots.
Cal Duke qualified third in the 400 hurdles for the ISU men. Collin Dylla qualified fourth in the 800 and Kodee Vining sixth in the 200.