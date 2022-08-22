Idaho State running back Raiden Hunter uses a block from receiver Brandon Johnson (9) to score during a fall scrimmage.
On Monday afternoon, Idaho State released its Week 1 depth chart, which means the Bengals’ season-opener on Saturday at UNLV is all but here. No. 1 options are in bold, No. 2 options in regular case.
OFFENSE
WR
Jalen Johnson, 6-2, Fr.
Xavier Guillory, 6-2, So.
Christian Fredericksen, 6-4, So.
Brandon Johnson, 6-4, So.
LT
Tyler Clemons, 6-5, Sr.
Jacob Angel, 6-7, So.
LG
Owen Stewart, 6-8, So.
Isaiah Hullum, 6-3, Fr.
Terron Carey, 6-0, Jr.
Joseph Toiolo, 6-1, Fr.
RG
Avery Demmons, 6-6, Jr.
Syr Riley, 6-3, Jr.
RT
John Perko, 6-4, Jr.
Carson Fugleberg, 6-5, Fr.
TE
Cyrus Wallace, 6-3, Jr.
Maika Heck, 6-4, So.
Shane Dailey Jr., 5-10, So.
Benji Omayebu, 5-10, So.
QB
Tyler Vander Waal, 6-4, Jr.
Hunter Hays, 6-4, So.
RB
Raiden Hunter, 5-10, So.
Soujah Gasu, 5-9, Jr.
DEFENSE
DE
Tyler Gonzalez, 6-3, So.
Chester Geffrard, 6-4, Jr.
NG
Raemo Trevino, 6-0, Sr.
Jake McGinnis, 6-1, So.
Terrance Jones, 6-2, Sr.
David Rowe, 6-5, So.
Cortland Horton, 6-3, So.
Zack Conner, 6-5, So.
SAM
Vae Gasu, 6-0, So.
Jack Genova, 6-0, Sr.
MIKE
Charles Ike, 6-0, Jr.
Teilor Tuioti, 6-1, So.
WILL
DJ Hagler, 6-1, Sr.
Preston Helu, 6-0, Fr.
Calvin Pitcher, 6-1, Fr.
Quade Renfro, 6-1, So.
Quantraill Morris-Walker, 6-2, So.
Cam Minor, 6-1, So.
CB
Josh Alford, 5-10, So.
Cam Davis, 6-11, Sr.
Jihad Brown, 5-11, So.
Tylor Bohannon, 6-2, So.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Ian Hershey, 5-11, Fr.
Regan Baker, 6-0, Fr.
Thomas Kopcho, 5-9, Jr.
Jake Sanders, 6-2, So.
LS
Justice Brusatto, 6-5, So.
Mike Davis, 6-4, Jr.
KO
PR
Chedon James, 5-8, Fr.
