The overwhelming temptation is to declare Idaho State’s hiring of Cody Hawkins as its next football coach a grand slam. Hawkins, the offensive coordinator under his father Dan at Cal-Davis, is everything I had hoped Idaho State would get in a coach: A young, aggressive offensive mind with recruiting ties throughout the Northwest, including Idaho, where he played and coached high school football.

In his third year as the Aggies’ offensive coordinator this season, Hawkins’ team ranked second in the Big Sky Conference in total offense, averaging over 486 yards a game, and fifth in scoring, at almost 36 points a contest. Contrast that with an Idaho State offense that averaged under 14 points a game, and I’m ready to break out into a ridiculously-out-of-tune version of “Hallelujah.”

283_Cody_Hawkins.jpeg

New ISU football head coach Cody Hawkins.
 

