Idaho State head coach Charlie Ragle (center) takes in the action during ISU's game against No. 21 Idaho at Holt Arena.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

Idaho State University head football coach Charlie Ragle has resigned from his position and is headed to Arizona State to take an assistant coaching job, according to a source familiar with the situation and multiple reports.

Ragle, who took over the program in December 2021, went 1-10 in his first and only season at ISU. 

(4) comments

wildbill789

Let's see if Coach Larry Lewis, John Zamberlin, Mike Kramer, Rob Phenicie is available, or Charlie Ragle would reconsider if a raise in salary or contract extension for 10 years is offered. Or better yet lets the search committee also look for the future AD position as well as head football coach.

Report Add Reply
SeventyFive

When the going gets tough, the "tough" flee. Or so it appears.

Good luck at ASU, but I feel bad for the existing ISU staff who are left holding the bag after less than a year.

Report Add Reply
Mike Mathews

Well..... I guess as Ragle said..... we're going to find out who has the dedication to turn this program around. Bye Bye charlie!

Now ISU should go out and get Gino Mariani.... a proven winner who knows and is respected in Idaho. No need to go to California or hire and assistant Big Sky coach. Go get him Paulene!

Report Add Reply
DanoSur

If it’s health related, ok - but doesn’t sound like it considering article also says he is going to continue coaching at FBS program- what a disappointment to the players and community.

Report Add Reply

