Idaho State University head football coach Charlie Ragle has resigned from his position and is headed to Arizona State to take an assistant coaching job, according to a source familiar with the situation and multiple reports.
Ragle, who took over the program in December 2021, went 1-10 in his first and only season at ISU.
“While we are disappointed to lose Coach after only one year, our vision for the future remains steadfast," ISU Athletic Director Pauline Thiros said via the news release. “We will take this as an opportunity to find the right leader for ISU football and continue to build and invest in the program in a significant way.”
Ragle's time in Pocatello was mired in unfortunate circumstances. In June, he had to find a few defensive backs coach when DaVonte' Neal was arrested on a murder charge for an incident that occurred years ago in a separate state, meaning ISU could not have known about it. His safeties coach, JB Hall, took a position at Georgia Tech that summer.
In Week 2 of the season, ISU starting quarterback Tyler Vander Waal went down with a collarbone injury that sidelined him until the final game of the season, and by then, the Bengals had accumulated just one win. They dealt with a rash of injuries all year, which Ragle did not use as an excuse, but they made his job even harder.
Ragle himself dealt with health issues. Around the time he took over ISU's program, he was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, which is an irregular and rapid heart rhythm that can lead to blood clots in the heart. He took medication, but that forced him to miss Idaho State's road game against Montana State on Oct. 8.
Still, Ragle delivered highlights. The Bengals matched last season's win total by beating Cal Poly back on Oct. 15. At the end of the season, wide receiver Xavier Guillory became an All-Big Sky second-team selection, and linebacker Charles Ike was named to the third team.
In his place, assistant head coach Edgar Weiser coached the team, and he will take over main football liaison duties in the interim, per release.
This change came together quickly. On Sunday night, Ragle called Thiros to alert her he was taking a different job, Thiros said. That has set in motion ISU's search for a new head coach, which will begin immediately, with a different search firm than the one ISU used to hire Ragle, Thiros said.
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
(4) comments
Let's see if Coach Larry Lewis, John Zamberlin, Mike Kramer, Rob Phenicie is available, or Charlie Ragle would reconsider if a raise in salary or contract extension for 10 years is offered. Or better yet lets the search committee also look for the future AD position as well as head football coach.
When the going gets tough, the "tough" flee. Or so it appears.
Good luck at ASU, but I feel bad for the existing ISU staff who are left holding the bag after less than a year.
Well..... I guess as Ragle said..... we're going to find out who has the dedication to turn this program around. Bye Bye charlie!
Now ISU should go out and get Gino Mariani.... a proven winner who knows and is respected in Idaho. No need to go to California or hire and assistant Big Sky coach. Go get him Paulene!
If it’s health related, ok - but doesn’t sound like it considering article also says he is going to continue coaching at FBS program- what a disappointment to the players and community.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.