There came a point in Idaho State’s latest contest, a 63-39 romp over Montana Tech Tuesday night, when Callie Bourne did what she usually does. She ripped the ball out of an Oredigger’s hands, raced down the floor, opening things up in transition, ready to make the right pass — like she so often has in her five years at ISU.

Then something strange happened. When Bourne passed the ball, she did so to Kacey Spink, a freshman. Spink laid the ball up and in, helping the Bengals balloon their lead even wider in this win, but the magic wasn’t in the play. It was in its personnel.

Finley Garnett ISU WBB

Idaho State guard Finley Garnett fades away as she puts up a jumper during Tuesday's game against Montana Tech at Reed Gym.
Laura Bello ISU WBB

Idaho State forward Laura Bello puts up a layup during Tuesday's game against Montana Tech at Reed Gym.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

