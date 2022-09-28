LucasJohnson.jpeg

Montana quarterback Lucas Johnson evades pressure during last week's game against Portland State.

 Lukas Prinos/For Skyline Sports

By now, you know what Idaho State is up against in its next game, a home matchup with No. 2 Montana. At 1 p.m. Saturday at Holt Arena, the Bengals get the Grizzlies, one of the nation's best teams.

To know more about the Griz, we chatted with Andrew Houghton of ESPN 102.9 Missoula and Skyline Sports — and formerly of the Journal! — who provided some thoughtful analysis.

Montana receiver Mitch Roberts celebrates during last week's game against Portland State.
Montana sophomore Xavier Harris cuts up field last weekend against Portland State.
 

