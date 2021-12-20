There appears to have been a mad dog let loose on society as the last administration left the cage doors open and unleashed ideological killers, loose onto the streets of America. “Domestic Fanatics” used that message to maim and kill after the last president’s rally as permission to attack at will, this countries Capital and attack America directly, through the venue of social gatherings of all races of humanity, religious gatherings and the socially defenseless. It appears to be “Open Season” for fanatic militia groups to start unleashing their social grievances on the free people of America. As the last president used domestic terrorism on the voting public with the use of his fanatical right wing army of hate. Those insurrectionists and politicians have shown their true agenda to the world and must be stopped from killing innocent victims. In a tyrannical attempt to change our Free Nation, into a dictatorship. The American people could become the controlled by the evil side of a society, as slaves. But I like freedom and with everyone saying no to the coup, I agree. Prosecute to the full extent, all persons concerned with even the planning of the 2021 insurrection.
We’re all experiencing anxiety as a violent ideology rears its ugly head from time to time in world history. HATE has been handed high powered weapons and we as a free nation, have targets on our backs. It was never meant for any President of the United States of America to turn guns on the voting public and instill so much fear in our everyday lives. As we try to maintain a stable society during a world Pandemic and now so vulnerable as we go about the old normal tasks, so far removed from reality, as we return to school, shop, or worship in our churches or not, but it’s still our choice. There comes a time during an insurrection, when all government officials and the voting public, must decide to make a choice to save democracy. As the Senate currently is doing nothing but complete obstruction of all sane attempts to protect the American people, we must establish or utilize laws concerning the prosecution of “Domestic Terrorists” quickly. Applying efforts to stop foreign countries from interfering with American elections by protecting the public from the infusion of false media conspiracy theories that embellish fear by creating hate, chaos and division among American social groups and between individual states. Some politicians don’t care about America but only remaining in power, no matter the cost in lives or the deaths of anyone they can’t manipulate.
The American people and branches of all state and Federal agencies must not allow the killing of “Freedom and the American Constitution,” and our way of diverse lifestyles, but still one together in country. The continued shootings of defenseless citizens at the hands of tyrannical mad men and out of control insurrectionist followers riding a wave of violence and fear across America, are trying a state by state takeover toward total dictator control. Social media needs to cease listening to anti-American gibberish and certain fanatical, far right media conspiracy outlets should not be allowed to continue spreading outright lies and verbal or physical abuses directed by any hate programmed ideology. Fascist far right politicians have become collectors of souls, who are responsible for all the violent deaths and murders of innocent Americans with each evil rant they utter as bullets are fired. All insurrectionists who back the overthrow of these United States of America, MUST be prosecuted to the full extent of the law, so any future fascist ideology can be stopped before it starts, as our freedom to exist is being attacked relentlessly. Wake up America, and say no to power hungry fanatic politicians.
Danny Higgins,
Pocatello