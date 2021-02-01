It’s evident that some elected to congress don’t care one bit about patriotism and democracy. They have no intentions of honoring their oath or The Constitution. They are merely masquerading, pretending to care about and honor the above when nothing could be further from the truth. They have supported the most unfit and dangerous president in our nation’s history. Numerous republicans in Congress have said that Trump’s insurrection/coup and the associated treasonous and traitorous actions/behavior do not rise to the level of an impeachment. Others believe he can do no wrong and say he is just a little angry for the loss of the election and has every right to express his feelings. NOT when it comes to overturning a fair election, overthrowing democracy and inciting white supremacists and other extreme right-wing insurrectionists/thugs to riot throughout the country putting people’s lives in danger and destroying property! More lives may well be lost during more Trump instigated riots, just as hundreds of thousands of lives have already been lost due to his total ignorance regarding the pandemic. Trump doesn’t care about others, only himself! Anything he says to the contrary is an outright lie! If nothing Trump has done rises to the level of impeachment, conviction and banishment from ever again holding a federal office, then according to republican “logic”, anything Trump has already done or would want to do is above impeachment and conviction! Traitorous to say the least!
Steve Bevan,
Pocatello