When I read a letter to the editor entitled, "Vote President Trump" and it read in all caps, "WITH HIM, THE PEOPLE WIN", I felt the urge to respond but unfortunately, my initial response was unprintable. Perhaps the author(s) of that masterpiece should consider sending the same message to the families of the 200,000 American citizens that have succumbed to COVID 19. Are they winners too?
I read many opinions in the newspaper. Some I agree with, others not so much. This is one I disagree with so I thought I would share mine.
Donald Trump is a horrible president! To make matters worse, he is an even worse human being! If he is allowed to occupy the White House for another term, the only winner will be him and his family. He cares not about anyone or anything else. You fool only yourself to think otherwise.
Donald Trump is a liar! His distortion of facts, misleading statistics, and outright deception is beyond dangerous. People in this country have died or have become seriously ill because of his lying. It's easy to tell when he is lying, his lips are moving! Those who follow a leader who lies, are destined for failure.
Donald Trump is unfit for office! His demonstrated ignorance of how government works, of world and US history, and basic lack of empathy for anyone else in any situation poses a risk to us all. He is the antithesis of a strong, good, and decent leader, not to mention his autocratic and dictatorial tendencies.
Donald Trump is a hypocrite! During the course of the COVID outbreak, he made it abundantly clear that he wanted states to deal with the crisis in their own way, leaving the federal government and his administration free of any responsibility. Then in the wake of protests and violent uprising, he is quick to send in federal forces to quell the situation and make the situation worse. He claims to have lied to us all to prevent a panic over the pandemic and in the same breath claim that a Biden presidency will lead to violence and chaos. Implying such nonsense itself creates panic.
I had the opportunity several years ago to meet Cecil Andrus, a bucket list item. During our conversation the role of the federal government came up. He said, and I paraphrase, 'I don't want big federal government in my life any more that anyone else but, when they're needed, I want them there.' Right now, they're not there.
Frankly, in this election, I would vote for Elmer Fudd before I voted for Donald J. Trump! I'm certain Elmer Fudd would never suggest injecting bleach.
Dave Allred,
Pocatello