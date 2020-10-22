While thinking about who to cast my vote for in the upcoming local elections, I have watched with interest how the race for House Seat 31B has unfolded. The personal attacks against Rep. Young are baffling and are inconsistent with my own observations and interactions.
Her opponents paint Ms. Young as anti-farmer, and yet a quick glance at the voter scorecard published by the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation gives Representative Young a 100% passing score on her voting record for bills important to that constituency.
Her opponents have claimed that Rep. Young is some type of weird far-right conspiracy theorist, and yet every question I’ve seen her answer shows me that she is a representative who has carefully studied an issue from all sides before forming an opinion. Her voting record is clear – she supports families and our local community values.
In the past two years, I have written to Rep. Young several times concerning issues of importance. In each case, she has responded to me in a transparent and well-informed way. While not always agreeing with me, she has been open to dialogue and well informed on the issues.
I appreciate an elected representative that is responsive and respectful to her constituents – even those with whom she may disagree. These are the reasons I will be voting for Rep. Julianne Young. She is good for Bingham County. She fights for our families and our community and her record shows it.
Lane Mortensen,
Shelley