Mr. Sant, until now I have succeeded in ignoring your rants. However, your recent letter titled “The ballot or the bullet” has pierced my sense of dread.
1. Your idea that everybody should have to “go out” to vote is archaic. If you think not, then why are you using a computer to send in your rant instead of handwriting a letter and hand delivering it?
a. You state that absentee ballots should be only for the elderly and the feeble. Really? Some of us enjoy the convenience and those that I know have had to show some form of identification and none of us mind doing that.
b. Additionally, there is the threat of a Covid19 infection, and 264,000 deaths in 8 months are an affirmation as to its lethality.
2. You said there has been mass mailing of MILLIONS of “unsolicited ballots.
a. This is your opinion. It sounds like what President trump and Rudy Giuliani have said, and so far they have lost 30 and won 2 partial lawsuits protesting trump’s apparent LOSING the election.
3. You said Multiple ballots were being sent to voters.
a. Facts and data are paramount when making a point. A famous statement says “you’re are entitled to your opinion but not your own facts”.” Who sent them or who received them? Just saying it, does not make it true. No Democrat I know of did this and that leaves only the Republicans. So unless you have Facts, Names, Addresses, States, Pictures, etc. it is not necessarily true. It’s simply your opinion.
b. Based on the recent election and the 2016 election as well, trump lost the popular vote of America by millions in both elections. (2.9 million In 2016 and 6.1 million in 2020)(CNN, FOX, WSJ). Can you imagine the depth of the conspiracy it would take and in a country that’s controlled by Republicans? Almost impossible!
4. You mentioned Election Day corruption (by Democrats) being a science.
a. Have you not been following the news? (other than FOX, Newsmax, Breitbart, or Qanon)? trump and Giuliani are being laughed out of court (by Republican-appointed Judges) for their inept handling of voter fraud and corruption charges. Telling the court “we are not saying there was any fraud or corruption”. These are facts (FOX, CNN)
b. You stated that “they” stopped counting ballots at midnight just to stop trump’s momentum and find more ballots to save Biden. WHO stopped counting? Who went looking for more ballots? The reason we are waiting for days is not from “THEM”. Mr. trump has demanded recounts from Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. (FOX, CNN, ISJ) The outcome in those states hasn’t changed, but; the recounts do take time. These are Facts, even Fox agrees.
c. If you have a problem with how Pennsylvanians vote. Keep in mind they are Republicans and Democrats. If it takes a while to count their votes, so be it. You don’t live there and my guess is they don’t care what you like or don’t like about their state.
5. You mentioned Wiretaps, Deep State operatives, and Republican majorities not backing trump.
a. What is a deep state operative?
b. Concerning wiretaps are you possibly talking about the false conspiracy theory from Mr. trump, that’s been proven fictitious several times, but; keeps coming up because right-wing conservative conspiracists want to believe it. ( FBI, CIA, FOX, CNN, Congress)
c. Republicans are indeed backing trump, it's just that, they seem not willing to break the law to do so. (CNN, FOX, ) They would be the ones going to jail not trump and apparently their not willing to do that. (my opinion)
6. You asked who thought absentee ballots were a good idea, then deceptively indicated it was Nancy Pelosi. I assume you thought that was funny.
a. Absentee balloting was used long before Mrs. Pelosi was in Congress, it began in the 1800s and has been amended many times since, ( History newsletter), you’ll have to look elsewhere for your absentee voting bogyman. Once again Facts, Data, Proof are needed to convince pretty much anyone you are serious.
7. Oh, where does the bullet come in from your title, that was left out in the body of your letter? In the meantime, try to become comfortable with a Democratic President and Administration, because it’s happening as we write. Oh, and have a good day
Bill Roberts,
Pocatello