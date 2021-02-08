As a retired letter carrier with 42 years experience working for the US Postal Service in Pocatello, ID I would like to recognize the men and women letter carriers who have courageously delivered the mail in this terrible pandemic. I may be biased but I feel that these unsung heroes, many who are military veterans, deserve a thank you for supporting our communities with the letter carriers food drive and watching out for the elderly. Not a dime of taxpayer money is used for delivery of mail almost every day to every American no matter where they live or work. I just want to say “thank you!” and I hope that you do also.
John Paige,
Pocatello