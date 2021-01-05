On Jan. 3rd we were able to hear exactly what it sounds like when a mob boss tries to extort a minion. In this case the mob boss prefers to use the title Mr. President, but the tactics are the same. But in addition to attempting to coerce the Secretary of State of Georgia into breaking the law, the President is also committing yet another act of sedition in direct violation of his sworn oath of office.
Over 60 lawsuits have been filed chasing a variety of conspiracy theories, all attempting to discredit and overthrow the results of the recent election. The President’s legal team – better referred to as “The Gang Who Couldn’t Sue Straight” – have now lost all but one of those litigations. Every rumor or allegation has been run to ground, litigated, and found to be false – many by judges, including the Supreme Court Justices, appointed by President Trump. It is time to give it up and to begin repairing the damage which has been caused to our democratic process, to the rule of law, and to respect for truth.
Unfortunately, many Representatives and a number of Senators signed on to a discredited Texas lawsuit and have now indicated their intent to accede to the President’s demand to disrupt the joint congressional certification of the results of the Electoral College. Our own Rep. Simpson and Senator Risch are included in this inauspicious group. 4 years of genuflection and kissing the ring apparently does serious damage to the spine, to moral compasses and to a sense of patriotism.
America, the “shining city on the hill” that countries around the world have long sought to emulate, has begun to look like many third world countries that we have formerly derided because of their attacks on the principals of democracy and the rule of law.
Hopefully we can begin to set aside some of the grievances and prejudices which have divided and threaten to disable us, and begin working together to repair the damage which has been done to this greatest democracy in the world.
Roy Miller,
Pocatello