“To be surprised, amazed, frightened or astonished” is the definition of the Japanese phrase “bikkuri shita” (Bee-Coo-Re She-Ta). Spoken with an emphasis on the first syllable. It’s what many Japanese citizens must have exclaimed outloud a couple of weeks ago when the news that their former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, was assassinated. I uttered the same phrase when I saw the breaking news bulletin. Despite my two years in Japan being 40 years ago, I still hold a deep devotion and interest in anything Japan — especially their food and music. Many of us here in Cache Valley share that sentiment from church missions, military service or being a foreign student at ISU .

In a dark, distinct contrast to our national news, where shootings mass or single are daily news, something like this in Japan is indescribably rare. Motives for this assassination will slowly trickle out from the Japanese media. They are a group of stoic, unemotional reporters much different from American media. They will simply report the facts and mourn their loss as a nation — heavily. There will not be the plethora of interviews and expert analysis to which we have become so numb and somewhat immune — at least I have.

