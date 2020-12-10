POCATELLO– The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on Thursday announced Kimberlee Green, a TSA officer (TSO) at Pocatello Regional Airport, has been selected as national TSO of the Year.
This award recognizes integrity and professionalism as well as contributions made by the TSO to the overall efficiency of the security operations as well as their commitment to TSA and its partners.
TSO Green has been with TSA since 2011. Nominated by her co-workers, she was described as a mentor and innovator who has developed procedures to improve the operation locally and throughout Idaho. There are approximately 40,000 TSOs nationwide and TSO Green is the sole recipient of this award in 2020.
“It has been my great privilege to work with hundreds of fantastic TSA employees over the years, many of whom were worthy of high honors and recognition. However, it was not at all surprising to me that TSO Kimberlee Green is the 2020 winner of TSA’s most prestigious prize for teamwork, excellence and dedication to the mission,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Idaho Andy Coose. “Her smiling face and engaging sense of humor make her instantly relatable to co-workers and passengers alike. And, her “can-do” attitude means that everyone knows she will do whatever it takes to get the job done right. As TSO of the Year, she earned the right to be the “face” of the TSA officer corps over the next 12 months because she stands for the very best of what TSA officers do here at Pocatello Regional Airport and across the nation every day.”
In addition to being a knowledgeable TSO who is committed to ensuring the highest level of security screening at PIH, she has taken on additional administrative collateral duties. This includes serving as the TSA stakeholder liaison with airport leadership and the airport community as well as handling sensitive payroll and employee performance tracking matters.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, TSO Green has continued to be a reliable co-worker and key asset. She proactively anticipates staffing needs to ensure TSA operations run smoothly despite the recent unpredictability of air travel.
TSO Green has spent most of her TSA career at PIH. She has also worked at Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport in Rock Springs, Wyoming.
The TSA honorary awards recognize the agency’s highest performers and teams of 2020. Due to COVID-19, the awards were announced virtually today by TSA Administrator David Pekoske from agency headquarters in Springfield, Virginia.