POCATELLO — Trinity Episcopal Church in Old Town Pocatello is planning to re-open for an outdoor service on Sunday.
The service, which will include morning prayer and a homily, will take place at 10 a.m. on the basketball court next to the church, located at the corner of North Arthur and East Lander streets. Church officials say all are welcome to attend.
Trinity Episcopal has been holding its services via Zoom in recent months due to concerns about COVID-19, but officials say they’ve decided to add some in-person meetings on a trial basis.
“We’re happy to try to have some community, but we also want to be sure (to be) as safe as possible. That’s why we’re doing it outdoors,” said Thomas Eckert, senior warden at the church.
Officials say they are taking several precautions as they re-open. They will follow social-distancing guidelines during Sunday’s service and will keep hand sanitizer readily available.
They’re also asking attendees to wear face masks and, if possible, to bring their own folding chairs.
In addition, church officials say they have canceled the coffee hour that typically follows the service, and they won’t be singing hymns during the meeting in an effort to prevent the spread of any germs.
The church has also suspended My Brother’s Table events, in which church members and other community teams provide a hot meal for people on Sundays. Instead, they’re handing out cold lunches and to-go bags at 1:30 p.m. in the church’s courtyard each Sunday.
While the church is taking precautions to keep people safe amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, officials are looking forward to holding some in-person events. They’re planning another such service on Aug. 9, but haven’t yet scheduled any beyond that point.
“On the Sundays between July 12 and Aug. 9 Trinity will continue to hold services via Zoom with people from parishes around East Idaho,” according to a news release.
Officials say they will also start an online book study beginning this Wednesday from 7 to 8 p.m.
“Rev. Diane and Rev. Don will be leading a new book study on ‘White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism,’ on the ZOOM platform. This is a book Bishop Brian Thom recommended and is leading his own study of it,” according to the news release.
In the meantime, church officials are encouraging the public to participate in this Sunday’s service.
“If they want some piece of church in their lives, this is a good way to do it and, hopefully, will maintain a safe means to do it,” Eckert said.
Church officials are asking those who plan to attend Sunday’s service to contact them in advance by phone at 208-233-2640 or by email at info@trinitypocatello.org so they can better prepare for the number of parishioners and newcomers who will be coming.