BOISE — Idaho State Police troopers arrested Ammon Bundy at the Idaho Capitol late Tuesday afternoon, after he sat for several hours at the press desk in the Lincoln Auditorium, surrounded by a handful of supporters, and refused to leave.
Two others who refused to leave the Lincoln Auditorium were also arrested; all three face a charge of misdemeanor trespassing, according to ISP.
Bundy had led protesters who disrupted the special session of the Idaho Legislature for the past two days, and was in the auditorium for a committee hearing on a civil liability bill earlier in the day when two others were forcibly removed from the room after disrupting the proceedings.
When Bundy was arrested after 5 p.m., the hearing he had briefly attended was long over, and both the House and Senate had adjourned for the day.
At least 30 Boise Police cars blocked off the streets in front of the state Capitol prior to the arrest.
Two other people, a man and a woman, also were arrested. As the woman was placed in a police car, she said she was worried she wouldn’t be able to nurse her baby.
Around 4 p.m., Bundy told the Idaho Press he upset about “citizen journalists,” one of them representing Health Freedom Idaho, being removed from the hearing earlier, and went and sat at the press desk himself in protest. “I’m going to sit right here,” he said.
Troopers were clearing the hearing room at the order of Speaker of the House Scott Bedke, according to ISP. All but three of the roughly 18 people in the auditorium voluntarily left the room.
On Monday, Bundy testified against proposed civil liability waiver legislation, telling the House Judiciary Committee, “The Idaho people are more than capable of keeping themselves safe. ... We the people are tired. We are tired of government force, and we will only take it for so long. I recommend you act wisely, because we will not live in fear.”
On Monday morning, Bundy and his supporters burst into the House gallery, scuffling with police in the process and smashing the glass in a door from the Capitol rotunda to the gallery. They then filled the gallery in defiance of social distancing guidelines. No arrests were made Monday.