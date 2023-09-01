Satterlee

Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee speaks to faculty and staff at the Pocatello campus after his fall address on Aug. 14.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho State University

POCATELLO — The State Board of Education has named the 12 members of a search committee tasked with finding the next president of Idaho State University by the end of the year.

The state board announced in an Aug. 29 news release that the 12-person committee will “vet candidates, interview semi-finalists and recommend a list of finalists for the State Board of Education to consider” and that the state board will ultimately interview and select the university’s 14th president.

