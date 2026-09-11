IRWIN — A 71-year-old Texas man died Friday after his sports car crossed the center line and collided head-on with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 26 east of Irwin near the Idaho-Wyoming border, according to Idaho State Police.
Two other people were injured as a result of the crash.
The collision happened around 8 a.m. when a 1999 Porsche Carrera driven by the McKinney, Texas, man crossed the center line while traveling eastbound on Highway 26 and struck a 2020 Ram 1500 pickup head-on, state police said.
The pickup, driven by a 36-year-old Afton, Wyoming, man, was traveling westbound.
The Porsche's driver died at the scene, state police said.
The Ram's driver and his 27-year-old female passenger, also of Afton, were taken by ambulances to a nearby hospital, according to state police.
No updates on their conditions have been provided.
All occupants were wearing seat belts, state police said.
The highway was blocked for about five hours as emergency responders investigated the crash.
The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.
Idaho State Police were assisted by the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, Swan Valley Fire Department, the Idaho Transportation Department and Alpine, Wyoming, Emergency Medical Services.
The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
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