POCATELLO − The Idaho State Bengals answered their latest test, beating playoff-caliber University of San Diego 59-17 and improving to 3-0 for the first time since 1995.
The Bengals dominated in all facets of the game, putting up 640 yards of total offense — 426 through the air and 178 on the ground.
On defense, the Bengals forced two interceptions, capped by a 28-yard pick-6 from senior defensive lineman Collin Lewis, whose former running back skills kicked in once the ball was in the air, juking tacklers on his way to the end zone.
"I felt like it was 30 seconds because I was in slow motion," Lewis said. "Honestly, I kind of blacked out when I got the ball. I just saw the goal line. I was like, ‘I gotta get there.’ I kept on my feet, and luckily I scored. I'm happy that I was able to score for the team and for the big boys."
That was followed by two more touchdowns of over 70 yards from sophomore Zedekiah Anahu-Ambrosio.
The first came on a connection with fifth-year quarterback Jordan Cooke — his third and final touchdown of the game. Cooke had his best performance of the season, finishing an efficient 15-of-26 for 331 yards and three touchdowns. He dropped back, saw Anahu-Ambrosio open down the left sideline, and laid the ball out perfectly; Anahu-Ambrosio did the rest, taking it 79 yards to the house.
He followed that up with a 90-yard touchdown catch from junior quarterback Davis Harsen. Anahu-Ambrosio led all receivers with three catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns.
The Bengals now head into their bye week with goals of getting rest and preparing for their matchup with Southern Utah on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 6 p.m. in Cedar City.
"We treat our bye week like we're playing the T-Birds next Saturday," Idaho State head coach Cody Hawkins said. "They're a really good football team. They are physical as all get out. They have a winning culture, they're tough, and we gotta make sure that we get that game plan right in all three phases to compete, because otherwise they'll run us off the road again."
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