PARIS — There were some scary moments at this Bear Lake County town’s elementary school Thursday morning after what sounded like a gunshot echoed through the building.

Staff at Paris Elementary School immediately reported the noise around 10 a.m., and the entire school was placed on lockdown.

Numerous Bear Lake County sheriff’s deputies and Montpelier police officers responded and began investigating.

They ultimately determined — much to everyone’s relief — that the loud noise was not a gunshot, and the lockdown was lifted by 11 a.m.

Authorities said the investigation revealed that the noise was caused by a vehicle outside the school.

Bear Lake County Sheriff Bart Heslington praised the school’s staff for quickly calling 911.

He said he appreciated the caution they exercised in immediately reporting what they thought could have been a gunshot and thanked them for their diligence and cooperation throughout the incident.

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