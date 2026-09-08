POCATELLO — With less than four months left in 2026, the city of Pocatello has provided an update on one of its largest and most significant infrastructure projects, the Center Street Underpass, which remains on track for completion by the end of the year.
According to the city, crews have completed soldier pile shoring and sidewalk, curb and gutter improvements along the south side of the underpass. Pedestrian access has since reopened on the tunnel's south side, restoring a walkable connection through Historic Downtown.
Primary construction has shifted to the north side of the project, and city officials said that despite the complexity of working beneath an active railroad and coordinating closely with Union Pacific Railroad's operations, work continues to make steady progress.
The Center Street Underpass typically serves 10,000 drivers daily when open and functions as the primary thoroughfare to Historic Downtown Pocatello.
Crews have already excavated a few massive boulders from the underpass area, and the space is still marred by large piles of debris, construction equipment and other obstacles.
The city previously provided an update in early June, adding a second crew and extending the workweek from 40 to 50 hours to accelerate progress.
The total cost of the project is $10,330,135 and is being funded, in part, by a $5.7 million congressional appropriation secured with help from U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson. Roughly $2.1 million in funding was provided through the Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Idaho Transportation Department. The city of Pocatello is providing a 7.34 percent local match of around $572,520.
The Center Street Underpass project began in February 2024, and since that time it has undergone several complete and partial closures, along with periods when it was fully reopened.
Since crews began dedicated work to finish the project this year, the essential Gate City gateway has been permanently closed since January as crews push to complete the project's initial estimated timeline.
The city said the original completion timeline, the end of 2026, remains on schedule.
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