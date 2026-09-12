IDAHO FALLS — A manufactured home and two vehicles were destroyed in a significant structure fire northeast of Idaho Falls Friday night, marking the second blaze in the area to gut a home and vehicles in the past 48 hours, authorities said.
Firefighters were dispatched around 9:16 p.m. Friday to a report of a manufactured home fully engulfed near North 75th East, the Idaho Falls Fire Department reported.
When firefighters arrived, the home was fully consumed by flames, with numerous small explosions occurring inside the structure.
Additional fire units were called in and northbound traffic on North 75th East was temporarily shut down to help control the scene and allow fire trucks safe access.
The fire spread to the adjacent residential property, burning several trees and an area of dry grass between the two homes and reaching the neighboring residence.
Firefighters were able to save the house from the flames with the residence suffering only minor fire damage, authorities said.
But the home where the fire started and two vehicles were a total loss.
Firefighters conducted extensive overhaul and mop-up operations after the initial attack to fully extinguish remaining hot spots.
No one was transported to the hospital as a result of the fire but one resident was evaluated by Fire Department paramedics for possible smoke inhalation but declined further treatment, authorities said.
The estimated property loss totals about $250,000.
The blaze was preceded by a similar house fire on Thursday morning on East 25th Street, where quick-thinking neighbors and a delivery driver woke a sleeping family and helped pull them to safety before firefighters arrived.
That fire, reported around 5:25 a.m., destroyed two pickup trucks parked outside the home and left the house so badly damaged it’s unclear whether it can be salvaged.
No injuries were reported in that blaze.
The cause of both fires remains under investigation, the Fire Department said.
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