BLACKFOOT — Court records filed this week detail the moments leading up to a violent brawl near the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds late Saturday night, alleging two men used brass knuckles to beat a father and son during a confrontation that began over a traffic dispute.
Papa Sagapolutele, 21, of Blackfoot, and Kaleb Cutler, 22, of Pocatello, were arrested on charges of aggravated battery, resisting and obstructing officers, and — in Cutler’s case — destruction of evidence, following the fight, according to a probable cause statement filed by Bingham County Sheriff’s Detective K. Young.
Police and sheriff’s deputies were first dispatched around 11:15 p.m. Saturday to North Maple Street, just south of the fairgrounds, for a report of a fight involving multiple people, according to police.
According to Young’s affidavit, he responded to the area of a business on West Francis Street on Saturday night after a deputy reported a foot pursuit involving roughly four male suspects fleeing through the area of Washington Street and an adjacent alley.
Young made contact with a man who was bleeding from the left side of his head and his son, who was sitting on a nearby curb bleeding significantly from his face, the affidavit says.
The father told Young he and his family were leaving the fair when they encountered a group of individuals walking in the roadway and disrupting traffic. He said nearby motorists leaving the fair had been honking at the group in an attempt to get them out of the road before he told the group to move, according to the affidavit.
The father said a taller white male, later identified as Cutler, approached him and began yelling “La Familia Trece,” a phrase police identified as consistent with gang-related language. The father told Young he responded by saying, “No one gives an (expletive) about that, man,” the affidavit states.
The father said Cutler then lifted his shirt to reveal a handgun in his waistband before producing a set of silver-colored brass knuckles, Young wrote in the affidavit. The father told Young he asked Cutler to remove the brass knuckles, but Cutler instead began assaulting him, striking him in the head with them, the affidavit states.
After the father fell to the ground, multiple individuals continued striking and kicking him, and he identified Sagapolutele as one of the people who kicked him in the head, police said. The father said he could hear his son yelling nearby, according to the affidavit.
The father told Young he then saw Cutler strike his son in the face with the brass knuckles, push him against a vehicle by the neck, throw him to the ground and stomp on his stomach, the affidavit states.
A Blackfoot police sergeant who responded to the scene told Young he saw Cutler discard a set of brass knuckles while fleeing, and a search of the area turned up a blood-stained set of silver brass knuckles along his path, the affidavit states.
Sagapolutele was found in possession of a separate set of gold-colored brass knuckles that also appeared to have blood on them, police said.
Investigators later obtained roughly 20 seconds of surveillance video from a nearby business showing both Cutler and Sagapolutele actively involved in the altercation and fleeing upon law enforcement’s arrival, according to Young’s affidavit.
The father and his son were taken by ambulance to Bingham Memorial Hospital for treatment, and the father later identified both Cutler and Sagapolutele from photographs Young showed him, the affidavit states.
Both men were booked into the Bingham County Jail following the investigation. Cutler was additionally charged with felony destruction of evidence for discarding the brass knuckles during the pursuit, according to the criminal complaint filed against him.
Detectives with the Bingham Joint Investigation Unit on Wednesday said they were trying to locate Danion A. Hernandez Jr., 18, of Pocatello, regarding his involvement in the altercation.
Blackfoot police told the Idaho State Journal on Thursday that charges against Hernandez are still being considered and may be forthcoming. Police said they made contact with him and conducted an interview, adding that the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
Police said officers are still reviewing additional security camera footage and conducting interviews with more witnesses to the incident.
Cutler and Sagapolutele appeared before 7th District Magistrate Judge Cleve B. Colson for separate arraignment hearings Tuesday. Cutler’s bond was set at $75,000, and Sagapolutele’s bond was set at $100,000.
They are both scheduled to appear in court again Sept. 17 for a preliminary hearing, where prosecutors will attempt to present sufficient evidence to elevate their cases from magistrate to district court for trial.
The felony aggravated battery charge they both face is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. The felony destruction of evidence charge Cutler faces carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Misdemeanor obstructing and delaying is punishable by up to one year in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
Prosecutors have also filed notice they intend to seek an enhancement against Cutler and Sagapolutele for using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime, which could result in even more severe penalties.
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